Ontario reports 4250 new COVID cases and 18 deaths Sunday

Ontario is reporting 4,250 cases of COVID-19 today and 18 new deaths.

Hospital admissions and ICU occupancy increased to new whole-pandemic highs.

The Ministry of Health says there are now 2,107 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, up from 2,065 yesterday.

The number of those in intensive care units grew to 741 from 726 on Saturday.

At least 506 people are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Across the GTA, Toronto reported 1,392 new cases, Peel reported 714, York Region reported 483 and Durham reported 279.

Halton Region reported 127 cases while Hamilton reported 151.

Niagara's updated numbers will be released at noon. 61 patients are being treated in Niagara's hospitals with 13 in the ICU.