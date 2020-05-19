Ontario reports 427 new cases of COVID-19, reports more information on long-term care homes
Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 427 more cases of COVID-19.
In total, Ontario has had 23,384 cases of the virus.
Of those 23,384 cases, 17,898 have recovered and 1,929 patients have died.
Today's report from the Ministry provides a deeper look into the numbers and how they relate to cases in long-term care homes.
In total, 4,235 Ontario long-term care residents have had the virus.
1,456 cases of the virus have been health care workers associated with long-term care homes.
Of Ontario's 1,919 COVID-19 related deaths, 1,115 deaths have been residents of long-term care homes.
Three health care workers from long-term care homes have died.
Since yesterday's report, only 5,813 tests for the virus were completed.
See today's data below, followed by yesterday's.
-
-
Simon Black, Assistant Professor of Labour Studiesre CHL Class Action Settlement
-
School Cancelled Until Further NoticeTom McConnell Speaks with Vanessa Vakharia, The Math Guru regarding the cancellation of school