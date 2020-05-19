Ontario reports 427 new cases of COVID-19, reports more information on long-term care homes

Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 427 more cases of COVID-19.

In total, Ontario has had 23,384 cases of the virus.

Of those 23,384 cases, 17,898 have recovered and 1,929 patients have died.

Today's report from the Ministry provides a deeper look into the numbers and how they relate to cases in long-term care homes.

In total, 4,235 Ontario long-term care residents have had the virus.

1,456 cases of the virus have been health care workers associated with long-term care homes.

Of Ontario's 1,919 COVID-19 related deaths, 1,115 deaths have been residents of long-term care homes.

Three health care workers from long-term care homes have died.

Since yesterday's report, only 5,813 tests for the virus were completed.

See today's data below, followed by yesterday's.