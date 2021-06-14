Ontario reports 447 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate now at 2.8 percent

Fewer than 450 new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Ontario today.

Today's 447 new cases marks a dip back below 500 after officials reported 590 cases on Thursday, 574 on Friday, 502 on Saturday, and 530 yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average is now 503, down from 735 a week ago, but the positivity rate is now 2.8 percent, up from 2.6 yesterday.

Today's update also includes 4 more deaths linked to COVID-19.