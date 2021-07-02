Ontario reports 484 new cases of COVID-19 over past two days, 28 deaths

Ontario is reporting 200 new cases of COVID-19 today and 284 cases on Thursday.

The province did not release data about the novel coronavirus on the Canada Day holiday.

Ontario reports 28 deaths linked to the virus over the two daily reports, 19 on Thursday and nine today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 41 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 23 in Toronto, 21 in Peel Region and 18 in Grey Bruce.

The Ministry of Health says 252 people are in intensive care due to COVID-19, with 160 on a ventilator.

Today's data was based on 25,200 completed tests and Thursday's was based on more than 26,900 tests.

