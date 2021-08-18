iHeartRadio
Ontario reports 485 new COVID cases today and 3 deaths

485 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Ontario.

Three additional deaths have also been announced.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 496, a roughly 50% increase from 332 a week ago.

174 people are hospitalized, excluding those in the ICU.

14 are fully vaccinated and 160 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Due to a technical issue, the number of total patients in ICU due to COVID-19 is not currently available.

In Niagara, we know two patients are in the ICU, out of the four hospitalized.

