Ontario reports 494 people in Ontario hospitals due to COVID-19 today
Just shy of 500 people are in Ontario hospitals due to COVID-19 today.
The latest update confirms 336 people are being treated outside of the ICU. Of that number, 303 people, roughly 90 percent, are considered to be not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.
Provincial data shows 158 people are being treated in the ICU including 83 unvaccinated people, 8 partially vaccinated people, and 10 fully vaccinated people.
Overall, there are 656 newly confirmed cases today. The majority, 503 cases, are attributed to people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.
