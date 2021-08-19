Ontario reports 531 COVID cases, 176 in hospital (excluding ICU) with 13 of those fully vaccinated

Ontario is reporting more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 once again.

531 new cases have been reported today up from 485 yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average has risen 50 per cent over the last week and now stands at 498.

That means that cases are doubling every two weeks.

17 deaths were also reported, however that includes 15 deaths that occurred months ago, which are now being included in today's report after a data cleanup.

Of the latest cases 116 are in Toronto, 63 are in Peel Region, 62 are in York Region, 46 are in Hamilton, 29 are in Durham Region and 17 are in Halton Region.

In Ontario, 20,341,063 vaccine doses have been administered. 81.8% of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 74.2% have two doses.

176 people are hospitalized, excluding those in the ICU, and 13 of them are fully vaccinated.

ICU numbers for Ontario are not yet available.

In Niagara, two people are in the ICU, with four people being treated for the virus in hospital.