Ontario reports 590 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate remains at 2 percent

Ontario's number of new COVID-19 cases has bumped up above 500 again after two days below the threshold.

Health officials are reporting 590 cases today, the 11th day cases have been below 1,000.

The daily COVID-19 case numbers have been markedly declining since May. Today's 590 cases is down from 870 on June 3rd and 1,135 two weeks ago.

With 31,400 tests processed since the last update, the province's positivity rate remains at 2 percent.

The seven-day rolling average continues to slide down, now at 618 compared to 940 a week ago.