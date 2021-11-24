Ontario reports 591 new COVID-19 cases, seven virus deaths on Wednesday
Ontario is reporting 591 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths from the virus on Wednesday.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 307 of the new cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated and 47 people have unknown vaccination status.
There were 137 people in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness, including 84 patients on ventilators.
As of Tuesday, there were seven patients from Saskatchewan in Ontario intensive care units.
The province says 86 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 89 per cent have at least one dose.
Children between the ages of five and 11 became eligible to book vaccine appointments this week, with clinics scheduled to pick up starting Thursday.
