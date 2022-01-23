Ontario reports 604 in intensive care due to COVID-19, 57 new deaths Sunday

Ontario says there are 3,797 patients in hospital with COVID-19 and 604 people in intensive care units due to critical illness related to the disease.

The province says the numbers don't represent the full extend of hospitalizations as more than 10 per cent of hospitals don't update their numbers on the weekend.

Ontario is also reporting 57 new deaths related to COVID-19.

New case numbers were up by 5,833, though Public Health Ontario has said the number of new infections is likely higher because of a current policy restricting who can access tests.

A total of 371 long-term care homes have an active outbreak, up from 368 the day before.

The province says 50.1 per cent of Ontarians aged 18 and older have received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 82.9 per cent of residents aged five and older have received two shots.

