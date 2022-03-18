Ontario reports 615 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 193 in ICUs

Ontario is reporting 615 people in hospital with COVID-19 today, as well as 193 in intensive care.

That's down slightly from the previous day, when the province recorded 644 hospitalizations and 199 COVID-19 patients in ICUs.

Eight new deaths are reported in Ontario today.

Provincial data show 2,502 new infections, but Ontario's top doctor has said the actual number is likely 10 times higher than the daily log, since access to PCR testing is restricted.

About seven per cent of the province's long-term care homes are reporting active outbreaks of COVID-19.

Data on school closures isn't being logged this week due to March Break.