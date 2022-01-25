Ontario reports 64 deaths, 4008 in hospital, and 626 in ICU

The number of people with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals has gone up today, to 4008 from 3861 yesterday.

The number of people in ICUs also rose slightly from yesterday, to 626 from 615.

Ontario is also reporting 64 new deaths today, including some that occurred earlier this month.

The province is reporting 3424 new cases of COVID-19 today, but Public Health Ontario has said the actual number is higher because of changes to the province's testing policy.