Ontario reports 644 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 199 in ICUs

Ontario is reporting 644 people in hospital with COVID-19 today, as well as 199 in intensive care.

That's down slightly from yesterday, when the province recorded 649 hospitalizations and 204 COVID-19 patients in ICUs.

Thirteen new deaths are reported today, though the province also added another six deaths that occurred more than a month ago to its total tally.

Provincial data show 2,398 new infections, but Ontario's top doctor has said the actual number is likely 10 times higher than the daily log, since access to PCR testing is restricted.

About seven per cent of the province's long-term care homes are reporting active outbreaks of COVID-19.

Data on school closures isn't being logged this week due to March Break.

