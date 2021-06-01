Ontario reports 699 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate drops to 3.6 percent

Ontario is reporting just under 700 new COVID-19 cases.

Today's numbers include 699 newly confirmed cases including 20,300 newly processed tests.

It is the lowest number reported by provincial officials since October 18th when 658 cases were confirmed.

The province's seven day average for new cases now stands at 1,029, down from 1,693 a week ago.

The positivity rate has dropped from 4.3 percent yesterday to 3.6 percent today.

Today's update also includes 9 new deaths linked to the virus.

The number of people being treated in hospital for COVID-19 has increased by 73 to stand at 804.