Ontario reports 711 COVID-19 cases, five virus deaths on Thursday
Ontario is reporting 711 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths from the virus today.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 397 of the infected people are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.
She says 314 of the cases are in fully vaccinated people.
It's the highest number of new daily cases since September.
There are 129 patients in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness, including 78 people on ventilators.
The province says 85 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 88 per cent have taken at least one shot.
-
AM Roundtable - Jeff Chesebrough and Kim RossiAM Roundtable - Jeff Chesebrough and Kim Rossi
-
Welland TikTok’er TikTok chosen for Accelerator for Indigenous Creators programSteph Vivier talks to Vanessa Brousseau, Welland TikTok creator chosen as Indigenous Creator to support and uplift Indigenous voices check out: resilientinuk on tiktok https://www.tiktok.com/@resilientinuk?
-
Health Stories of the Week - Dr. Mitch ShulmanRare case of woman's body ridding itself of HIV. Medical Specialist Dr. Mitch Shulman joins Steph Vivier to discuss the latest Medical stories of the week.