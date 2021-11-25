Ontario reports 748 new cases of COVID and 5 deaths

Ontario is reporting 748 new cases of COVID-19 today, and five additional deaths.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases continues to rise, reaching 692 today, up from 597 one week ago.

There are currently 137 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, which is up from 129 one week ago.

In Niagara, nine people are being cared for in hospital for the virus.

One is in the ICU.