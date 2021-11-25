Ontario reports 748 new cases of COVID and 5 deaths
Ontario is reporting 748 new cases of COVID-19 today, and five additional deaths.
The rolling seven-day average of new cases continues to rise, reaching 692 today, up from 597 one week ago.
There are currently 137 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, which is up from 129 one week ago.
In Niagara, nine people are being cared for in hospital for the virus.
One is in the ICU.
-
AM Roundtable - Janice Arnoldi and Martha J. LockwoodAM Roundtable - Janice Arnoldi and Martha J. Lockwood
-
Niagara region-wide transit system special meeting tonightA vote will be held in Niagara tonight on a region-wide transit system. Tim talks to Regional Chair Jim Bradley ahead of the meeting.
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK NOV 25What happened at "three amigos" North American summit? Rogers and Shaw merger hearing. Lush Cosmetics announced that it's closing its social media accounts. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.