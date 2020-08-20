Ontario reports 76 new cases of COVID-19 but 11 PHU's not included

Ontario is reporting 76 new cases of Covid-19 today.

However, Health Minister Christine Elliott says an issue with their reporting system (iPHIS) means updated numbers are not available from 11 Public Health Units.

The 11 units not included in today's report, had a total of just 8 cases yesterday.

Elliott says while not a direct proxy for today, it’s an indication of how many cases may be under-reported.

Niagara's public health unit is one that is not included, and yesterday contributed 6 of those 8 new cases.

The other ten units not included in today's numbers are Algoma, Brant County, Chatham-Kent, City of Hamilton, Peterborough, Simcoe Muskoka District, Southwestern, Sudbury & Districts, Timiskaming and Windsor-Essex County.