Ontario reports 78 new cases of COVID-19 and one death
Ontario has 78 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death.
Health officials say a man in his 80s died in the Haliburton Kawartha Pineridge area.
Although none of the new cases are tied to Niagara, once again there are numerous cases listed only as 'pending.'
Toronto is reporting 15 new cases this morning.
5PM MAR 24TH
Dr. M. Mustafa Hirji, Acting Medical Officer of Health and Commissioner, Public Health
Tim Curtis, President, NOTL Hydro
4PM MAR 24TH
Niagara West MP Dean Allison
Dr. M. Mustafa Hirji, Acting Medical Officer of Health and Commissioner, Public Health
Laura Babcock, President POWERGROUP Communications, media & PR strategist
3PM MAR 24TH
Carmi Levy, Tech Analyst