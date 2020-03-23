iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Ontario reports 78 new cases of COVID-19 and one death

Covid-19

Ontario has 78 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death.

Health officials say a man in his 80s died in the Haliburton Kawartha Pineridge area.

Although none of the new cases are tied to Niagara, once again there are numerous cases listed only as 'pending.'

Toronto is reporting 15 new cases this morning.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    5PM MAR 24TH

    Dr. M. Mustafa Hirji, Acting Medical Officer of Health and Commissioner, Public Health

    Tim Curtis, President, NOTL Hydro

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    4PM MAR 24TH

    Niagara West MP Dean Allison

    Dr. M. Mustafa Hirji, Acting Medical Officer of Health and Commissioner, Public Health

    Laura Babcock, President POWERGROUP Communications, media & PR strategist

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    3PM MAR 24TH

    Carmi Levy, Tech Analyst

     