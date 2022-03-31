Ontario reports 807 in hospital with COVID-19, 166 in intensive care
Ontario is reporting a bump in COVID-19 hospitalizations today, with 807 patients in hospital compared with 778 a day earlier.
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care went up by one, to 166.
The province recorded 3,139 new cases of COVID-19 today, an increase of roughly 11 per cent from Wednesday's 2,814.
But Ontario's top doctor has said the actual number is likely 10 times higher than the daily log since access to PCR testing is restricted.
Wastewater monitoring suggests cases have been on the rise since early to mid-March.
The test positivity rate today is 16 per cent, compared to 15.1 per cent yesterday.
-
-
One Dish One Mic - Asking God's forgiveness (APR 02)“For the deplorable conduct of those members of the Catholic Church, I ask for God’s forgiveness and I want to say to you with all my heart: I am very sorry,” Pope Francis said apologizing to residential schools. Is this the turning point? Will this mean healing and justice? Does this mean a change is going to come? Listen to the show for insight. Also Karl speaks with Mimi O’Bonsawin and Michele-Elise Burnett about the upcoming Indigenous musicians showcase!
-