Ontario reports 849 people in hospital with COVID, three deaths

Ontario is reporting 849 people hospitalized and 279 in intensive care due to COVID-19, though not all hospitals report data over the weekend.

There were 842 people with COVID-19 in hospitals and 281 in ICU the previous day.

Ontario is reporting three more COVID-19 deaths.

There are 1,315 new COVID-19 cases being reported, but provincial policies limiting access to testing mean that number is likely higher.

Wastewater data being monitored by Ontario's science advisory table suggests that COVID-19 activity in the province is starting to rise again, after consistently declining since early January.

The province is set to lift all remaining capacity limits for indoor public settings on Tuesday, as well as end its vaccine certificate system.