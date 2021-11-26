Ontario reports 927 new cases of COVID today, the highest since Sept. 4th

Ontario has reported 927 new COVID-19 cases, marking the highest daily case count since early September.

Five additional deaths were also reported today.

Another 666 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, resulting in 5,807 active cases across the province.

The province’s virus-related death toll hit 9,991 today.

The Ministry of Health said 33,901 tests were processed in Ontario labs yesterday, producing a positivity rate of three per cent, up from 2.6 per cent a week ago.

268 people with the virus are in Ontario hospitals and 140 are in intensive care units.