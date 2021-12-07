iHeartRadio
-2°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Ontario reports 928 new cases of COVID-19 today

COVID Positive

Ontario has reported 928 new cases of COVID-19 today.

The seven-day average sits at 975. A week ago, that number was 794 and two weeks ago it was 675.

Officials also recorded nine new deaths

The Ministry of Health says there are 165 people in intensive care units across the province. 146 of them not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 19 are fully vaccinated.
 

12

Latest Audio