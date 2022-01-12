Ontario reports a jump in deaths, hospitalizations and the number of people in the ICU

The province reporting another jump in deaths, hospitalizations and the number of people in the ICU.

46 new deaths related to COVID-19 are being reported in the latest report.

3,448 people are now in hospital testing positive for COVID-19, which is an increase of more than 200 people in the past 24 hours.

The number of people in intensive care also jumped to 505, which is an increase of 40 people since Tuesday.

54% of the hospitalizations are people who are in hospital primarily due to COVID-19.

While, In intensive care, 83% of patients are admitted primarily for COVID-19.