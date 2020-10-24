Ontario reports a record 978 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario has reported a record number of COVID-19 cases for a single day.

Today's report from Ontario's Ministry of Health shows 978 new cases of the virus.

348 of those new cases are in Toronto, with 170 in Peel, 141 in York Region, 89 in Ottawa, and 51 in Durham.

625 more cases of the virus have been resolved, and six more patients with COVID-19 have died.

44,151 tests for the virus were completed in the last day, with 30,922 still under investigation.