Ontario reports another day with fewer than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, but death count is high
Ontario is reporting another day with fewer than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases.
Today's data shows 2,941 newly confirmed cases after yesterday's 2,791.
The number of daily cases had been above 3,000 since April 5th.
However the province is also reporting 44 new deaths linked to the virus, the highest number of deaths since February 19th when 47 deaths were recorded.
So far almost 8,200 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
Today's update also reveals 882 people are being treated in ICUs.
-
Are people booking for summer travel and beyond?Tim talks to Amanda Fletcher with CAA Travel Niagara on where people are booking for summer travel and beyond
-
Legal Stories of the Week - May 5Impaired driver to return to court in summer for sentencing. Victim families call Liberal gun control bill 'offensively hollow,' urge rewrite. Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week.
-
ROUNDTABLE Shelby Knox and Tom McConnellROUNDTABLE Shelby Knox and Tom McConnell