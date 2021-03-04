Ontario reports fewer than 1,000 cases for third straight day

Ontario health officials are reporting fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases again today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 994 cases are being reported today: 298 in Toronto, 171 in Peel, and 64 in York Region.

Today's update also includes 10 new deaths.

The report lists 19 fewer people in hospital, 7 more people in the ICU, and 5 fewer people on ventilators.

This is the third day in a row fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported: 966 cases reported Monday and 958 yesterday.

