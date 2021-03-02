Ontario reports fewer than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario is reporting fewer than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Health officials say there are 966 newly confirmed cases in the province.

Health Minister Christine Elliott attributes 253 cases to Toronto, 223 to Peel, and 99 to York.

Today's update also includes 11 new deaths.

The report also includes 18 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19, including 4 more people in the ICU.

Currently, there are 189 people on ventilators, up 14 from yesterday.

Click here to see the full daily report.