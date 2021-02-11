Ontario reports fewer than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 but notes data 'underestimation'

Ontario health officials are reporting 945 new COVID-19 cases today.

The latest update includes 18 deaths linked to the virus.

Today's numbers are considered an 'underestimation' due to the data migration at Toronto Public Health.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 258 of the new cases are in Peel, 116 are in York, and only 112 cases were attributed to Toronto.

There are currently 883 people in hospital in Ontario, down 65 from yesterday.

The number of people in the ICU also decreased to 299 and 211 people are on ventilators.

Click here to see today's data.