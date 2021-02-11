Ontario reports fewer than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 but notes data 'underestimation'
Ontario health officials are reporting 945 new COVID-19 cases today.
The latest update includes 18 deaths linked to the virus.
Today's numbers are considered an 'underestimation' due to the data migration at Toronto Public Health.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 258 of the new cases are in Peel, 116 are in York, and only 112 cases were attributed to Toronto.
There are currently 883 people in hospital in Ontario, down 65 from yesterday.
The number of people in the ICU also decreased to 299 and 211 people are on ventilators.
-
ROUNDTABLE with Kim Rossi and Karl DockstaderROUNDTABLE with Kim Rossi and Karl Dockstader
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK - Feb 11, 2021The Bank of Canada announced this week that due to increased spending online using debit and credit cards along with e-transfers, it is accelerating its work in moving Canada into a digital currency. The good people at Quaker Oats have announced that the Aunt Jemima will be phased out in June in favour of a new brand - Pearl Milling Company. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
view from the drive thru - you're not funny, jackassview from the drive thru - you're not funny, jackass