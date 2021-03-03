Ontario reports fewer than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 today as death toll pushes above 7,000

Ontario is recording another day with fewer than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19.

Today's report includes 958 newly confirmed cases of the virus and 17 deaths.

The death toll is now over 7,000.

Health officials say 9 fewer people are in hospital with the virus and 10 fewer people are in the ICU.

Of the new cases, Health Minister Christine Elliott says 249 are in Toronto, 164 are in Peel, and 92 are in York.