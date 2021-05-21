Ontario reports fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases today.

Provincial health officials announced 1,890 new cases and 27 new deaths in today's update.

The latest date also shows 55 fewer people are being treated for the virus in hospital.

It comes as Ontario jumped back up above 2,000 new cases yesterday after two days under the threshold.

However 45,400 tests were completed for yesterday's data and 37,100 newly completed tests were included in today's statistics.