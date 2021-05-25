Ontario reports fewer than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases over two days

Ontario is reporting fewer than 2,500 COVID-19 cases over two days.

The latest update includes two days worth of data due to the Victoria Day holiday.

Today's statistics include 1,039 new cases, the lowest number since early March, but the positivity rate remains around 6.4 percent as nearly 16,900 tests were completed.

Provincial officials have also confirmed 1,446 new cases from yesterday.

Today's update includes 41 deaths over two days.

Ontario has been reporting declining daily COVID-19 case numbers since Thursday when 2,400 cases were reported.

The seven-day average is currently 1,693 compared to 2,287 a week ago.