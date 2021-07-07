Ontario reports fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths
Ontario is reporting fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases today.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 194 cases have been confirmed, with the most cases, 42, stemming from Waterloo.
The positivity rate stands at 0.9 percent.
No new deaths are being reported today, a first since mid-October.
