Ontario reports fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate falls to one percent

Ontario is reporting fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Today's update includes 184 newly confirmed cases, the lowest number since September 10th when 170 cases were reported.

With 27,258 tests processed since the last update, the positivity rate has dropped from 1.6 percent yesterday to one percent today.

The rolling seven-day average now stands at 268, down from 316 a week ago.

The latest data also includes 14 new deaths linked to the virus.