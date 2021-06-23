Ontario reports fewer than 300 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 1.2 percent

For the third consecutive day, Ontario is reporting fewer than 300 new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials are confirming 255 new infections in today's update.

Although the number is a drop from yesterday's 296 cases, health officials confirmed yesterday's numbers were skewed by 'data clean-up' issues, with some cases from last year included in the tally.

With 27,360 tests processed since the last update, Ontario's positivity rate is now 1.2 percent.

The seven-day rolling average continues to fall, now at 316 compared to 475 a week ago.

Today's update also includes 11 new deaths linked to COVID-19.

According to the latest vaccination statistics from the province, 76.5 percent of adults in the province have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 27.5 percent have completed the full two-shot schedule.