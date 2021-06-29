Ontario reports fewer than 300 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate now 1.6 percent

Ontario health officials are reporting just under 300 new COVID-19 cases today, but the number includes some cases from last year.

Today's update includes 299 new cases, but 90 come from Toronto in 2020.

The positivity rate has inched back down from yesterday's 1.8 percent to 1.6 percent.

The rolling seven-day average now stands at 278 compared to 334 a week ago.

Today's data also includes 25 new deaths linked to COVID-19, but 19 of those deaths are from last month and have been added to today's count due to a data review.