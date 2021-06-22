Ontario reports fewer than 300 new COVID-19cases, cites 'data clean-up' as cause for spike in deaths

Ontario is reporting fewer than 300 new COVID-19 cases today while citing 'data clean-up' as the cause of a spike in reported deaths.

Today's 296 newly confirmed cases is up from yesterday's 270, but CTV News is reporting at least 80 of today's reported cases actually stem from 2020.

Meanwhile 60 deaths linked to COVID-19 are included in today's update, but the Ministry of Health says 54 of those are from previous months.

The province's positivity rate is now at 1.6 percent as 16,784 tests have been processed since the last report.