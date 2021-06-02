Ontario reports fewer than 750 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate drops

Ontario is reporting another day with fewer than 750 new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials are confirming 733 cases today after nearly 31,800 tests were processed.

Although today's number is up from yesterday's 699 cases, this is the third day in a row where new daily cases have been below 1,000.

Today's update also includes 25 new deaths linked to COVID-19.

The seven day daily case average now stands at 978 compared to yesterday's 1,030 and the positivity rate has dropped to 2.8 percent.