Ontario is reporting fewer than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases.

Today's 1,616 continues a four day streak of gradually lowering numbers: 2,584 cases were confirmed Sunday, 2,199 Saturday, and 2,170 on Monday.

It is also the lowest cases have been since March 24th when 1,571 cases were announced.

However today's update also includes 17 new deaths linked to the virus.

Hospitalizations are also up with 164 new admissions.