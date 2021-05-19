Ontario reports fifth straight day of declining new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting a fifth straight day of declining numbers of new COVID-19 cases.

Provincial officials are reporting 1,588 new cases of the virus. Numbers have been steadily decreasing since Sunday when 2,199 were confirmed.

Today's number is the lowest since March 24th when 1,571 new cases were announced. This is also the second day in a row where the number of new daily cases has been below 2,000.

The latest update also includes 19 new deaths linked to the virus.

The number of people being treated in hospital has lowered by 83.