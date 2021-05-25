Ontario reports first blood clot death in AstraZeneca vax recipient

Ontario is reporting its first death associated with a rare blood clotting disorder linked to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

The province's associate medical officer of health announced the death today.

Dr. Barbara Yaffe says the man in his 40s received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the end of April.

She says he passed away a few weeks later.

Yaffe says it's been confirmed that the man had vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia, also known as VITT, at the time.

Nearly one million people in Ontario aged 40 and older have received the AstraZeneca vaccine.




