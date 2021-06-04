Ontario reports five day streak of fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is heading into the weekend on a five day streak of fewer than 1,000 new daily COVID-19 cases.
Today's report of 914 cases is up slightly from the 870 cases announced yesterday.
However the seven-day average continues to drop, now at 889 compared to 940 yesterday.
A week ago, the seven-day average was 1,353.
The positivity rate remains at 2.8 percent as 32,300 tests were processed.
Today's update also includes 19 more deaths and a decrease of 42 COVID-19 patients in Ontario's hospitals.
