Ontario reports five day streak of fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is heading into the weekend on a five day streak of fewer than 1,000 new daily COVID-19 cases.

Today's report of 914 cases is up slightly from the 870 cases announced yesterday.

However the seven-day average continues to drop, now at 889 compared to 940 yesterday.

A week ago, the seven-day average was 1,353.

The positivity rate remains at 2.8 percent as 32,300 tests were processed.

Today's update also includes 19 more deaths and a decrease of 42 COVID-19 patients in Ontario's hospitals.