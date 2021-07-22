Ontario reports jump in daily COVID-19 cases, but positivity rate only increases slightly

Ontario is reporting a jump in COVID-19 cases, but the positivity rate has only increased slightly.

Health officials are confirming 185 new cases today after three straight days with fewer than 140 cases.

The provincial positivity rate has risen slightly from 0.8 percent yesterday to 0.9 percent today as 19,600 tests were processed since the last update.

Today's data also includes 7 new deaths linked to the virus.