Ontario reports just over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario health officials are reporting 1,022 new cases of COVID-19.

Today's update includes 17 new deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott reported 343 cases are in Toronto, 250 in Peel, and 128 in York.

According to today's statistics 909 people are in hospital including 318 people in the ICU.

Officials say 223 people on ventilators, 3 fewer people than yesterday.

The daily case number has not been so low since November 6 when 1,003 cases were reported.

The province did report 745 cases on February 2nd, but that number was classified as an 'underestimation' due to a data issue.

The full data report is available on the province's website.