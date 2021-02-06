Ontario reports just over 1300 cases of COVID on Saturday along with 45 deaths
Ontario is reporting 1,388 cases of COVID-19 Saturday.
45 more deaths were also announced with 22 among long-term care home residents.
There are 455 new cases in Toronto, 288 in Peel and 131 in York Region.
Niagara's latest numbers will be released at noon.
372,666 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across Ontario.
More than 62,300 tests were processed in the last 24-hours, moving the province’s positivity rate to 2.6%.
