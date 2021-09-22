Ontario reports just under 300 people with COVID-19 being treated in hospital

Ontario health officials are reporting 299 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today.

The number is down from the 330 people reported yesterday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 271 of those patients, approximately 90 percent, are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

The latest provincial update show 187 people are being treated in the ICU, including 107 unvaccinated patients, 9 partially vaccinated patients, and 9 fully vaccinated patients.

Elliott is also reporting 463 new COVID-19 cases confirmed province-wide today - 332 cases are attributed to people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Today's data also includes 7 new deaths.