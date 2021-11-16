Ontario reports less than 500 new COVID-19 cases today

481 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported across Ontario.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 292 cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 189 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

In Ontario, 22,733,297 vaccine doses have been administered.

88.8% of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 85.6% have two doses.

301 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. 228 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 73 are fully vaccinated.

One death was reported in the province today.



