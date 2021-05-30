Ontario reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since early March

Ontario is reporting the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 6th.

1,033 new infections have been reported today, along with 18 additional deaths.

1,057 new cases were confirmed on Saturday.

26,565 tests were completed, putting the province's positivity rate at 4.2 per cent.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 1,154, down from 1,248 yesterday.

Across the GTA, Toronto reported 237 new cases, Peel reported 214 new cases, York Region reported 80 new cases and Durham reported 54 new cases.

Halton Region reported 18 new cases and Hamilton reported 30 new cases.

Niagara's updated numbers will be released at noon today. 22 new cases were reported Saturday in the region.