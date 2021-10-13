iHeartRadio
Ontario reports lowest number of new COVid-19 cases since August

The province reporting the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in months.

There are 306 new cases in Ontario today, that is the lowest total since August 5th.

Officials say there are 242 people being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals, 153 of those are in intensive care.

12 additional deaths related to COVID-19 were also reported.

