Ontario reports lowest number of new COVid-19 cases since August
The province reporting the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in months.
There are 306 new cases in Ontario today, that is the lowest total since August 5th.
Officials say there are 242 people being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals, 153 of those are in intensive care.
12 additional deaths related to COVID-19 were also reported.
