Ontario reports lowest number of new daily COVID-19 infections since late September
Ontario is reporting the lowest number of new daily COVID-19 infections since the end of September.
Provincial officials report 525 new cases today and 15 new deaths linked to the virus.
The last time daily case numbers were this low was September 27th when 491 cases were reported.
It is a decrease from yesterday's 663 and Saturday's 744.
The seven-day rolling average now stands at 735, compared to 1,078 a week ago.
The province also hit a vaccine milestone with more than 10 million doses administered.
