Ontario reports lowest single-day COVID-19 case tally since mid-September, positivity rate bumps up

Ontario is reporting one of the lowest tallies for new daily COVID-19 cases since mid-September, but the positivity rate has bumped up.

Health officials confirmed 210 new cases today, down from 287 yesterday and 346 on Saturday.

Today's number is the lowest single-day tally since September 13th.

However, with 30,454 tests processed since the last update, the positivity rate has gone up from 1.5 percent yesterday to 1.8 percent today.

Three new deaths linked to the virus have also been recorded.